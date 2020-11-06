A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Friday afternoon.

York Regional Police say it happened at the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road, east of Highway 50.

Police say a male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain, police say. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

Police have closed New Huntington Road from Highway 7 to Conair Parkway as well as Zenway Boulevard from Huntington Road to New Enterprise Way while they investigate.

More to come.