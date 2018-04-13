

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Kingston, Ont.

OPP say they were called around 1 a.m. today with reports that a male had been hit on Hwy. 401 in the city's north end.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the vehicle involved in the man's death failed to remain after the collision.

Officers are asking witnesses who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.