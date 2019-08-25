

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue for reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics say a person was pronounced dead the scene.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Road closures will be in effect.

More to come.