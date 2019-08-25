Pedestrian dead after struck by car in Scarborough
One person is dead after being struck by a car in Scarborough.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 9:15PM EDT
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue for reports of a collision.
Toronto paramedics say a person was pronounced dead the scene.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.
Road closures will be in effect.
More to come.