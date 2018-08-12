

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Paramedics say that the victim, believed to be an adult male, was hit near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard at around 3:15 a.m.

They say that they transported him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, though police later confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

The intersection of Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard is closed while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

More to come…