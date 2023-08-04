Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Oakwood Village
Published Friday, August 4, 2023 7:27PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Oakwood Village Friday night.
Toronto police say it happened at the intersection of Vaughan Road and Atlas Avenue shortly before 6:50 p.m.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Vaughan Road is closed between Winona Drive and Atlas Avenue for investigation.