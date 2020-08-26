

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a car in Mississauga late on Tuesday night, Peel Regional Police say.

The pedestrian, reportedly a man, was crossing near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue sometime before 10:52 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit by a car.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue were closed between Sandford Farm Drive and Mavis Road until about 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.