A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a City of Toronto street sweeper truck in North York Tuesday morning.

Toronto police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a street sweeper and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

The City of Toronto says it is "cooperating fully with the police and their investigation."

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, as well as our employee, at this very difficult time," a city spokesperson wrote in a statement to CP24.

Residents in the area of Tremont Crescent who have video surveillance are being asked to contact police.