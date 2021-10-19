One person has been pronounced dead after being struck by a car in East York.

Police were called to O'Connor Drive and Pape Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck.

Bystanders tried to help, but were unable to reach him.

The pedestrian was trapped underneath the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the driver of the vehicle is being assessed for unspecified injuries.

Roads in the area are expected to be shut down overnight as police investigate the deadly incident.