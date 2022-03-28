A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Dundas Street East and Neilco Court, east of Dixie Road, just before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the pedestrian without vital signs and in life-threatening condition.

Police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 3710.