A man who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough has died.

Toronto police were called to the area of Queensbury Avenue and Clonmore Drive, west of Warden Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

A man believed to be in his 40s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said. He later died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

There are road closures in the area while police investigate.