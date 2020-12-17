Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in Scarborough.
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:40PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 5:23PM EST
A man who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough has died.
Toronto police were called to the area of Queensbury Avenue and Clonmore Drive, west of Warden Avenue, Thursday afternoon.
A man believed to be in his 40s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said. He later died in hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
There are road closures in the area while police investigate.