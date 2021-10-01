A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered head trauma, paramedics say.

They transported him to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

He then succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police say.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.