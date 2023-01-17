A 71-year-old woman died in hospital more than a week after she was struck by a light pole that had been knocked over by a truck.

The incident occurred near Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West, around 3:20 p.m.

According to Toronto police, a white delivery truck pulled away from the curb when it knocked over a light pole.

The pole struck the female pedestrian in the head. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the woman had died.

At the time of the incident, Const. Shannon Eames called it a “freak accident.” The driver involved had remained at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to reach out or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.