

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Hurontario Street just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a collision

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Police have closed Steeles Avenue West between Hurontario Street and Lancashire Lane for investigation.