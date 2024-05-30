Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Published Thursday, May 30, 2024 2:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2024 3:31PM EDT
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a collision just after 1:45 p.m. in the area of St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue.
Police said the male pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.