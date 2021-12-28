A pedestrian has died in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday morning, Peel Police say.

It happened in the area of Dundas Street East and South Creek Road at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Police said the male pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the collision. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other information about the victim was released by police.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene, police said.

Road closures are expected in the area as an investigation into the collision gets underway.