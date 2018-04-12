Pedestrian fatally struck by train near Guelph GO Station
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 4:59PM EDT
A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a freight train just east of Guelph GO Station, Metrolinx said.
The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 that service on the Kitchener GO train line will be affected during the afternoon commute.
She said GO trains will come to a halt at Georgetown GO Station and GO buses will be there to take customers to Acton, Guelph and Kitchener.