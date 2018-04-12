

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a freight train just east of Guelph GO Station, Metrolinx said.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 that service on the Kitchener GO train line will be affected during the afternoon commute.

She said GO trains will come to a halt at Georgetown GO Station and GO buses will be there to take customers to Acton, Guelph and Kitchener.