

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

Police were called at around 6:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The pedestrian was crossing Eglinton southbound and the vehicle was driving northbound when it turned on a red light, police say.

Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim, who they said was an adult male, to a trauma centre for treatment.

In hospital the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.

All eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East were closed for the police investigation but have since reopened.

No charges have been laid and police are continuing to investigate.