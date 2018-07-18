

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 39-year-old male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after some sort of altercation with the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Entertainment District early Wednesday morning.

Const. Clint Stibbe tells CP24 that the victim was behind the wheel of a black pickup truck when it came into contact with a SUV on John Street near Stephanie Street at around 3 a.m.

Stibbe said that the victim then got out of the vehicle and got into some sort of altercation with the driver of the SUV.

The victim was then either struck by the vehicle or fell after trying to grab on to the side of it, police say.

The driver of the SUV, meanwhile, fled the scene. The suspect vehicle has been described as a “Jeep-style” SUV with substantial damage to left side of its front-end.

“What we were left with was a pedestrian on the roadway with life-threatening injuries,” Stibbe said on Wednesday morning. “To the driver: You know that you were involved in this collision and we now have a person that is fighting for their life. We are asking you to contact a lawyer and then contact police.”

Other people were in SUV

Stibbe said that investigators believe that there was at least one additional person in the SUV and possibly others as well.

He said that those people have a “responsibility to come forward” and tell investigators what happened.

As for the suspect, Stibbe said that there are surveillance cameras in the area which likely captured part or all of the incident.

He said that investigators hope that footage will allow them to release a more detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle.

“We are going to obtain that footage and have a very good idea of the driver operating that vehicle at time of the incident,” he said.

A full reconstruction of the accident is being conducted.

John Street is completely closed between Queen and Stephanie streets as a result.