A woman has been critically hurt after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday in Malton, in the area of Goreway and Brandon Gate drives, which is south of Steeles Avenue East.

Peel paramedics said they transported one patient to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Currently, northbound Goreway at Brandon Gate is closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-2228477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.