A male pedestrian has serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto Paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of The West Mall and West Mall Crescent, at around 6:10 a.m.

A man was found at the scene and rushed to a trauma centre in serious, non-life threatening condition, paramedics say.

The driver remained at the scene.

Toronto police say impairment is not a factor in the collision.

It is unknown if the driver will face charges, police say.

Roads in the area are closed for an investigation but are expected to reopen later this morning.