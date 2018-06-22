

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The westbound collector lanes on Hwy. 401 are closed at Highway 400 after a three-vehicle collision.

Police say that a white Mercedes was stopped in a live lane of traffic and was attempting to change lanes and take a ramp onto Highway 400 when the vehicle was struck by another vehicle just before noon.

At that point, police say the drivers of both vehicles got out and were engaged in conversation when a third vehicle slammed into the back of one of the two vehicles involved in the initial collision.

As a result, police say that a male driver that had been standing between the first two vehicles was “crushed.”

Police say that he sustained serious head and leg injuries but is expected to survive.

“It is very sobering to think of what could have happened. This could have very easily been a fatality,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24.

The other driver who was standing outside of their vehicle sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to paramedics.

It is not clear when the highway will fully reopen.