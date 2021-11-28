A man is in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a collision at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue West and Scunthorpe Road, west of Markham Road, just after 7:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a 27-year-old man suffered a head injury and was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two other people from the area were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said, but it is unclear whether they were injured in the collision.

The cause of the crash is unknown.