A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning, paramedics confirm.

It happened in the intersection of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street at around 3:40 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, though police say that the driver remained on scene.

On Saturday morning, a black car was seen behind the police tape that had been set up in the area. A hat and a red shoe were also visible on the ground.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, one area resident said that he was surprised to see such a serious accident occur in the intersection.

“I am generally here between 6:30 and 7a.m. every morning and there is never a problem with cars,” Gary Ouimet said. “The traffic volume is not too bad at this hour of the morning, mind you once you get into eight o clock it gets extremely busy.”

Paramedics say that the victim is an adult.

The intersection was closed to traffic as police conducted a full investigation at the scene but reopened just before 9 a.m.