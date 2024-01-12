Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lawrence Park
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, January 12, 2024 6:26AM EST
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Lawrence Park area.
The person was struck at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue East in the early hours, shortly before 5:30 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
The eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue have been shut down at Yonge Street as police investigate.