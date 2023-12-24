Pedestrian in hospital after Etobicoke hit and run
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Share:
Published Sunday, December 24, 2023 11:31PM EST
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Etobicoke Christmas Eve.
Toronto Police said it happened at around 9:20 p.m. at Eglington Avenue West and Martin Grove Road.
The person who was struck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The vehicle is described as a gray Mazda sedan.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.