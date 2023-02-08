A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke overnight.

Toronto Police said the vehicle struck the person on Burnhamthorpe Road, west of Mill Road, at around 2 a.m.

An adult male was transported to a local trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said the driver fled the scene, but has since been located.

Burnhamthorpe Road is closed in the area for the investigation.