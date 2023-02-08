Pedestrian in hospital after hit-and-run in Etobicoke
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2023 7:38AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2023 8:31AM EST
A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run in Etobicoke overnight.
Toronto Police said the vehicle struck the person on Burnhamthorpe Road, west of Mill Road, at around 2 a.m.
An adult male was transported to a local trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said the driver fled the scene, but has since been located.
Burnhamthorpe Road is closed in the area for the investigation.