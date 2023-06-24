Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries following overnight collision
Published Saturday, June 24, 2023 6:34AM EDT
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Police say the collision occurred just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Lower Jarvis Street.
Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any identifying information about the pedestrian.
Police are on scene and continue to investigate.