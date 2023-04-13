A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a driver in East York.

The collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the Taylor-Massey neighbourhood, near Barrington and Doncaster avenues.

Police said that the victim was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.