Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Markham
Police are on the scene of a collision in Markham on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Published Saturday, March 2, 2024 10:34PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2024 10:34PM EST
A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Saturday night.
The collision occurred on Woodbine Avenue, north of Steeles Avenue East.
York Regional Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
It was not immediately known if the driver involved remained at the scene.
Police have closed Woodbine Avenue in both directions from Steelcase Road West to Idema Road.