

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North Toronto on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue at Yonge Street at around 9:35 a.m.

The pedestrian, who is believed to be in his 60s, was initially rushed to hospital in serious condition, however his injuries were later determined to be life-threatening.

Police say that the eastbound lanes on Lawrence Avenue will remain closed at Yonge Street for an “extensive period” while a full reconstruction of the accident is conducted.