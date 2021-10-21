Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Thursday, October 21, 2021 7:49PM EDT
A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
Peel police say it happened at the intersection of Derry Road West and Danton Promenade, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, around 7 p.m.
The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.