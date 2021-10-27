Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in Mississauga
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 12 p.m., Peel police responded to reports of a collision at Westminster Place and Willowbank Trail, near Burnhamthorpe and Tomken roads.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and reportedly pinned underneath it.
The pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police are on scene investigating.
No further details have been released.