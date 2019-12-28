Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after East York hit-and-run
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 6:31AM EST
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning hit-and-run in East York.
It happened near O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.
Police say that the roads remain closed in the area while an investigation is conducted at the scene.
No suspect vehicle description has been released at this time.