Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run in Mississauga
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:23PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:23PM EST
A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga, Peel police say.
The collision happened in the area of Derry Road and Cattrick Street, west of Airport Road, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
Peel paramedics said a female pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Police said they don’t have a description of the vehicle at this time.