Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after North York hit-and-run
Police are shown investigating at the scene of a hit-and-run in North York on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:24PM EDT
A male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning hit-and-run in North York.
Police say that the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was attempting to cross Finch Avenue near Tobermory Drive at around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
He was rushed to hospital via emergency run, where he remains. He underwent surgery on Saturday afternoon.
Police say that the vehicle sustained front-end damage in the collision and left some debris at the scene as a result.
Members of the Traffic Services unit are currently on scene and will be conducting a full reconstruction of the accident.
Finch Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Topcliff Avenue and Sentinel Road.
No suspect vehicle description has been released at this point.