Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following overnight Yorkville collision
Published Sunday, August 20, 2023 8:44AM EDT
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition following an overnight collision in Yorkville.
Police say the crash occurred just after 3:00 a.m. near the intersection of Bloor and Bay streets.
The driver stayed on site while the pedestrian, a man in his fifties, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which have since been upgraded to life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.