Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Vaughan
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Published Saturday, October 29, 2022 8:50PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously after being struck by the driver of a car in Vaughan on Saturday night.
York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Embassy Drive and Aberdeen Avenue, north of Highway 7.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.
Roads in the area are closed due to the collision.