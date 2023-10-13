A pedestrian has sustained serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Friday night.

It happened on Jane Street near Norwood Avenue at 7:23 p.m., police said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

As a result, Jane Street is closed from Norwood Avenue to Avro Road.

Police are asking witnesses who saw the collision to contact police.