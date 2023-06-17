A woman in her 30s is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition following a collision in Toronto's west end.

Police say the crash occurred just before 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman, a pedestrian, was allegedly struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Keele Street and Rogers Road.

The driver stayed on scene following the incident. The victim has been transported to a trauma centre.

This is a developing story.