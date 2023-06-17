Pedestrian in serious condition following west end collision
Share:
Published Saturday, June 17, 2023 7:02AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2023 9:25AM EDT
A woman in her 30s is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition following a collision in Toronto's west end.
Police say the crash occurred just before 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman, a pedestrian, was allegedly struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Keele Street and Rogers Road.
The driver stayed on scene following the incident. The victim has been transported to a trauma centre.
This is a developing story.