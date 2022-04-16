Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a TTC bus in North York Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at around 8:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found the pedestrian unconscious.

They were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police say the area will be closed for an investigation.

This is a developing news story.