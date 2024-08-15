Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Scarborough: police
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, August 15, 2024 5:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 15, 2024 5:35PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been injured in a hit-and-run in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
It occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Elward Boulevard, east of Pharmacy Avenue.
Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Meanwhile, the driver in a white convertible did not remain at the scene, police say.
It was not immediately known where the driver was last seen heading.