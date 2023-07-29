Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by an impaired driver in Scarborough.
Published Saturday, July 29, 2023 6:29AM EDT
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
Police say the collision occurred just before 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue.
The driver of has been taken into custody for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
No further victim or suspect information has been released. TPS Traffic Services continue to investigate.