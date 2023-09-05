An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Steeles Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard, near Midland Avenue, around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the collision involved a truck and two pedestrians.

One individual, who paramedics say was an elderly man, was pronounced dead at the scene. An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.