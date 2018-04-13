

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A pedestrian has died as a result of a collision in Toronto's Downsview area, police told CP24.

The collision took place near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier today, police said a male victim had been taken to a trauma centre without vital signs after being “thrown from a vehicle” during the collision.

A second person was taken to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

In a tweet, officers said two vehicles were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles reportedly flipped and crashed into a bus shelter. There was no one inside the bus shelter at the time.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.