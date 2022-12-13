Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in Mississauga
A pedestrian has been killed in a collision in Mississauga Tuesday morning.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the incident happened at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard just before 7 a.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the intersection is closed for investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come…