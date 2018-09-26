

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 61-year-old man struck by a minivan in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Wednesday morning has died in hospital.

Police say shortly before 7:15 a.m., the 61-year-old was crossing the street at a crosswalk in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Jeanette Street, near Midland Avenue, when he was hit by a black minivan.

Following the collision, police say the minivan took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters at the scene Wednesday that he believes the driver would have been aware of the collision due to the substantial damage the vehicle sustained.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say absolutely, there is no doubt about it that given the fact they hit a pedestrian, an adult male pedestrian, causing significant damage and debris at the scene. Yes, that person should know better," Moore said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim and could not confirm where the man resided.

"We are working on getting family and loved ones notified," Moore said.

He added that police are speaking with witnesses and have reviewed video surveillance footage in the area to assist in the investigation.

Moore said police are urging the driver of the vehicle to turn himself in.

"A serious collision has occurred. Get yourself a lawyer, do the right thing," he said. "Come forward to the investigators of traffic services."

St. Clair Avenue is closed from Chine Drive to Midland Avenue as police continue to collect evidence at the scene.