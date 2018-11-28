Pedestrian killed in Port Perry collision
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:14PM EST
An elderly pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision in Port Perry on Wednesday night.
The crash took place on Island Road at around 6 p.m., according to Durham Regional Police.
No information regarding the vehicle involved has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the deadly incident is conducted.