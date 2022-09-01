A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in Richmond Hill on Thursday night.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue, east of Yonge Street, around 9:15 p.m. for a collision.

They arrived to find a female pedestrian who had been struck by the driver of a vehicle. She was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police are now searching for the driver, who did not remain at the scene and fled in an unknown direction.

The driver is believed to be operating a black 2009-2011 Honda Civic with a loud exhaust, police said.

They added that the vehicle suffered front-end and windshield damage.

Police closed roads in the area as they investigated the collision.