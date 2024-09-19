Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Published Thursday, September 19, 2024 8:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2024 8:53PM EDT
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Thursday night.
Emergency crews responded to a collision near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at 8:20 p.m.
Police say the male pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene, police say.