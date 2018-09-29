

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a fail-to-remain collision in the city’s Willowdale neighbourhood overnight.

Police say that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Bathurst Street near Finch Avenue shortly after midnight. That vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.

It was last seen headed northbound on Bathurst Street.

No vehicle description has been released other than the colour of the vehicle — white.

The victim, meanwhile, was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Reports from the scene indicate that they sought help at a nearby pizza place. They were then taken to hospital with unspecified injuries, police say.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.